Kenya: What Tottenham Fans Said After Wanyama Sealed Montreal Move

Nairobi — After finally sealing a move to Canadian top side Montreal Impact on a free transfer, Kenyan international Victor Wanyama was celebrated by Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter, thanking the midfield dynamo for the four years of service.
Here are some of the reactions from fans;
Oh wow. Goodluck Victor 🤍 pic.twitter.com/CQTxAC98fI
- ᴀʟᴇx (@_10kanee) March 3, 2020
See u l8r big vic, another one ruined by supreme leader Mauricio's MILITANT training camps
- George (@NoyCoysGeorge) March 3, 2020
pic.twitter.com/KEHcevmyKl
- connor 🇮🇪 (@hctelfih) March 3, 2020
Wtf out of no where
- melvin (@MourinhoMagic_) March 3, 2020
All the best, Victor! Thanks for everything. #COYS
- Talking THFC (@TalkingTHFC) March 3, 2020
Farewell old friend🤍 pic.twitter.com/OCnFWAcYeZ
- Taylor (@thfctaylor) March 3, 2020
Never forget pic.twitter.com/UivKEllxni
- ChristianTHFC (@Christi05042568) March 3, 2020
where did this come from wtf
- samuel🔱 (@samuel_thfc) March 3, 2020
Was absolutely incredible in the 16/17 season, but injuries fucked him over. Didn't have the legs anymore. Good luck Kenyan King!
- Courtney (@_The1882_) March 3, 2020
Goodbye king pic.twitter.com/emjCx6EFss
- ⚪️ (@thfcmourinho_) March 3, 2020
Best of luck big Vic. We will never forget 16/17. An absolute beast 👏🏼
- 🇮🇱 (@N17yids1) March 3, 2020
Bye bye vic 😭
- All Out Tottenham (Jack) (@AllOutTHFC) March 3, 2020
🇰🇪 Victor Wanyama:
🏟 Appearances: 97
⚽️ Goals: 6
📉 Period: 2016-2020
💙 "Our new home, it's among the best I've ever seen in the world. The noise you can hear, it gives you a lift. You can feel support from the fans."
👋 Farewell Victor#THFC #COYSpic.twitter.com/Gz7hQ1THhQ
- Last Word On Spurs🎙 (@LastWordOnSpurs) March 3, 2020
Where tf did this come from?
- Warry wzn (@WoahWoahSissoko) March 3, 2020
I'll never forget that clearance against city 😪
- Liam (@DeleMode) March 3, 2020
NOOOOOOOO
- (RT PINNED) (@Nxombele) March 3, 2020
NOOO SPAGETTI WANYAMA ANYMORE FFS HE WOULD BE A DM
- Sandro (@Sandro_GLC18) March 3, 2020
to play for pic.twitter.com/j44BCnkaBA
- Ezekiel Elijah-Jackson (@EzekielElijahJ1) March 3, 2020