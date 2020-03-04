Africa: Developing Nations Suffer U.S.$8.8 Trillion IFFs Deficit With Advanced Countries

Major developing economies across the global geo-political zones were estimated to have recorded about $8.8 trillion value gaps in their trade with developing countries over a 10-year period spanning 2008-2017.

The latest report titled: 'Trade-Related Illicit Financial Flows in 135 Developing Countries: 2008-2017' published by Global Financial Integrity on Tuesday, 3rd March 2020 and which covered trade between 135 developing countries and 36 advanced economies, indicated that the gaps were largely caused by trade misinvoicing.

Identified as one of the largest components of measurable illicit financial flows (IFFs) between and among 135 developing countries and 36 advanced economies, trade misinvoicing occurs when importers and exporters deliberately falsify the stated prices on the invoices for goods they are importing or exporting as a way to illicitly transfer value across international borders, evade tax and/or customs duties, launder the proceeds of criminal activity, circumvent currency controls, and hide profits offshore.

An analysis of the report showed that out of the $8.8trn trade value gaps, in 2017 alone, the sum of the value gaps identified in trade between 135 developing countries and 36 advanced economies stood at US$817.6 billion, the most recent year for which data are available.

The analysis, which is what GFI has provided in previous annual reports, further reflected that developing countries with the largest annual average value gaps (in US dollars) in their bilateral trade with 36 advanced economies over the ten-year period include China, US$323.8 billion; Mexico, US$62.9 billion; Russia, US$56.8 billion; Poland, US$40.9 billion; and Malaysia, US$36.7 billion.

In addition, the report showed that developing countries with the largest value gaps as a percent of their total bilateral trade with the 36 advanced economies over the ten-year period, were The Gambia, 37.3 percent; Togo, 30.2 percent; The Maldives, 27.4 percent; Malawi, 26.8 percent; and Bahamas, 26.6 percent.

The GFI noted further that by contrast, China ranked 80th out of the 135 developing countries analysed, with an average value gap of 18.8 percent of its total bilateral trade with the 36 advanced economies over the same period.

This is even as it reported that developing countries with the largest average value gaps as a percent of total trade between the 135 developing countries and all trading partners over the 10-year period include The Gambia, 46.8 percent; The Seychelles, 38.3 percent; Paraguay, 27.1 percent; Ghana, 26.5 percent; and The Bahamas, 25.9 percent.

A further analysis of the trade value gaps reflected that the three largest value gaps (in US dollars) by harmonized system (HS) chapter between the 135 developing countries and 36 advanced economies over 2008-2017, were Electrical Machinery (HS 85), US$153.7 billion; Mineral Fuels (HS 27) - US$113.2 billion; and Machinery (HS 84), US$111.7 billion.