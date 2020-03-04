South Africa: Public Works DG Implicated in Alleged Fraud Linked to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela State Funeral

4 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

The director general of the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, advocate Sam Vukela, is among several officials implicated in a forensic investigation report into alleged fraudulent contract management and irregular payments in the planning of state funerals for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Dr Zola Skweyiya and ambassador Billy Modise.

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) said it was concerned about the findings made by PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said they were expecting a full report from Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille on the implementation of the recommendation that necessary corrective action be taken against Vukela within 14 days.

Scopa has also requested a report from De Lille on her interaction with President Cyril Ramaphosa with regard to reviewing the procedures for state and official funerals in order to address the management of the funeral process, and in this way curb vulnerabilities to fraud and corruption.

The committee also wants this report within 14 days.

Shocked

Scopa has also directed De Lille to interact with the president about the disciplinary process against Vukela within 14 days.

The committee will write to the president to inform him of the matter and recommend that it be discussed at Cabinet level.

Hlengwa will also interact with the speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise on the matter.

"The committee will also seek legal advice from the Parliamentary Legal Services to ascertain which steps can be taken on this matter," said Hlengwa.

Meanwhile, Vukela has claimed no knowledge of the report presented to Scopa.

He claimed to have not seen the report, but only heard about it during a Scopa meeting.

Vukela said he was shocked to learn the matter had been reported to Ramaphosa.

He said he told Scopa that - as the person who initiated the investigation into the matter following the request by officials to approve certain payments - he had not been given the report nor was he interviewed by PwC investigators for his side of the story.

