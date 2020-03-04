South Africa: The Past Never Ended - It's Time for TRC Justice to Be Realised

opinion

The TRC process, while admirable, let too many apartheid-era perpetrators off the hook. It's one thing not to have demanded some Nuremberg-style justice, but it's quite another to deny it altogether.

Having recently finished listening to a seven-episode podcast series, produced by Open Secrets, aptly named "They killed Dulcie", I was reminded why the erasure of our fallen heroes will come back to haunt us as a nation.

Justice, it seems, can no longer be postponed or negotiated away. Our people are growing restless and as much as they all support Mandela's reconciliation and nation-building project of the early 1990s, they are fully aware what the rules were for the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC). You come forward and speak the truth, confess your sins during the apartheid years and you will perhaps receive amnesty.

I say perhaps, because if the commissioners were not convinced of the truth or if the evidence did not tally with your version of the truth, then amnesty could be withheld. However, if you elected not to come forward and hide the truth because you might be under the mistaken impression that secrets would remain secret, if the truth was found, and you were implicated,...