South Africa: Please Call Me Inventor to Lock Horns With Vodacom Once Again

Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate has turned to the High Court in Pretoria to compel Vodacom to come clean on revenues it has generated from the service since it was launched in March 2001. Meanwhile, Vodacom says such records don't exist. The parties will duke it out in court next week.

Vodacom is not backing down from another battle with Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate in his 18-year effort to be compensated by the telecommunications giant.

In its latest move, Vodacom says it has no financial records to determine the revenue it has generated from the Please Call Me service since the company launched it in March 2001 - records that Makate would use to determine his compensation. Any suggestion by Makate that Vodacom has financial records proving that the company generated billions of rand from Please Call Me is "clearly speculative at best and is nothing less than a fishing expedition".

Vodacom was responding to Makate's application at the High Court in Pretoria, which seeks to force the company to come clean on the revenues it has generated from Please Call Me and the impact its launch has had on Vodacom's active customer numbers between 1997 and...