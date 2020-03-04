South Africa: The Better, Ugly and Very Ugly - Good News From NPA - Bad and Terrible News From Public Works

analysis

The damage wrought on South Africa's public administration by State Capture runs deep. On Tuesday proceedings before two parliamentary committees showed just that - but also what can happen when the capture is eliminated.

First, the good.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) under advocate Shamila Batohi, who emerged as its boss in December 2018 following an unprecedented public round of job interviews, keeps coming up as a poster child of what is possible.

Parliament's co-operative governance committee was told 21 cases of municipal malfeasance and corruption related to various Special Investigation Unit (SIU) probes are now before court, with another 25 under investigation. A total of 18 other court cases have been finalised. That's 64 cases, involving 145 individuals -- a far cry from the nine cases the NPA had on its books in late 2019, after several years.

A total of 86 cases related to municipal graft involving some R1.4-billion, but not all related to SIU investigations, are being dealt with by the NPA.

A professional new leadership, not just at the top level, a couple of additional billion rands over the past year for the special State Capture investigating unit, but also for the young prosecutors' programme to...