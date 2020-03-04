South Africa: Cape Town's Killing Fields - Communities United in Sorrow and Rage

The 60 crosses at the entrance to Ocean View in Cape Town are a stark reminder of the bloodshed caused by gang-related violence on the Peninsula. They also illustrate the profound call of the community for the daily carnage to stop.

The death of seven-year-old Emaan Solomons, struck by a stray bullet while playing outside her home in Ocean View on 27 February 2020, has brought together a disparate group of communities united in grief and rage.

This was evident as residents from Scarborough and Kommetjie attended a vigil held on Sunday, 1 March, in a park in Ocean View.

A good samaritan donated 60 white crosses to the families of victims killed in the violence that has gripped the area over the past 10 years to make visible those who all too often get lost after the headlines have faded.

Emaan's grandfather Ronald Solomons hammered a cross bearing his granddaughter's name into the hard gravel surface while many who attended the memorial service shed tears.

