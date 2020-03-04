South Africa: Just Give the ARVs - How Red Tape Stifles Efforts to Control HIV

opinion

The fuss around transfer letters is emblematic of a healthcare system that still creates unnecessary barriers to accessing HIV care. If we hope to get the HIV epidemic under control, we need a patient-centred approach.

"I was stuck in the Eastern Cape and the nurses wouldn't give me ARVs without a transfer letter."

I am an HIV doctor. My patients move. They move to the Eastern Cape. They move back to Cape Town. Then they move to other parts of Cape Town. At every visit, we warn patients that if they plan to travel, they should come to the clinic to collect extra ARVs to tide them over or request a transfer letter, detailing their past medical history so that the next clinician knows their story. But let's be honest, that's not always possible. Sometimes they are forced to relocate suddenly because of a crisis. Other times they must travel for family emergencies at short notice, but then don't have the money to get back.

Stuck away from home, people run out of ARVs, no transfer letter in hand. Some remain without medication because they don't want to be scolded by a nurse or are unsure where to go. Yet...