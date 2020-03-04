South Africa: Spy vs Spy - Cloned Phones, Break-Ins and Rogue Agents - All in a Day's Work At the State Security Central

4 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

From a mysterious break-in and theft of funds to an allegation that the phones of the minister and deputy minister of state security have been cloned, you can't believe anything that comes out of 'The Farm', as the State Security Agency's headquarters in Musanda, Pretoria, is known.

So thoroughly have South Africa's security and intelligence services been corrupted and repurposed that if they were an ailing person in need of psychological diagnosis, one would immediately offer "pathological liar".

And so we must treat information that the cellphones of State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo and her deputy, Zizi Kodwa, as well as those of several other ministry officials, had been "cloned", with the prerequisite caution.

So too reports that "an undisclosed sum" of money, as well as classified documents, had been stolen from the safe of the State Security Offices in Pretoria in January in what is believed to have been "an inside job".

That is what unfortunately happens when state institutions are unconstitutionally repurposed, plundered, corrupted and weaponised as political tools in factional battles.

The security needs of the South African Republic play second fiddle to those who have climbed the greasy pole of politics and personal power, and this...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.