South Africa: Spy vs Spy - Cloned Phones, Break-Ins and Rogue Agents - All in a Day's Work At the State Security Central

analysis

From a mysterious break-in and theft of funds to an allegation that the phones of the minister and deputy minister of state security have been cloned, you can't believe anything that comes out of 'The Farm', as the State Security Agency's headquarters in Musanda, Pretoria, is known.

So thoroughly have South Africa's security and intelligence services been corrupted and repurposed that if they were an ailing person in need of psychological diagnosis, one would immediately offer "pathological liar".

And so we must treat information that the cellphones of State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo and her deputy, Zizi Kodwa, as well as those of several other ministry officials, had been "cloned", with the prerequisite caution.

So too reports that "an undisclosed sum" of money, as well as classified documents, had been stolen from the safe of the State Security Offices in Pretoria in January in what is believed to have been "an inside job".

That is what unfortunately happens when state institutions are unconstitutionally repurposed, plundered, corrupted and weaponised as political tools in factional battles.

The security needs of the South African Republic play second fiddle to those who have climbed the greasy pole of politics and personal power, and this...