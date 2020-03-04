South Africa: Early Childhood Development - More Data On Learners With Disabilities Needed

analysis

As the Department of Basic Education prepares to take over early childhood development from Social Development, a number of gaps have surfaced in the provision of care for children with disabilities.

Scant data exists on early childhood development (ECD) for learners with disabilities, according to the Department of Basic Education (DBE).

The department's parliamentary committee held a joint meeting with the Committee for Social Development on 3 March, to discuss the migration of early childhood development from the Department of Social Development to the Department of Basic Education.

The transfer was announced in last year's State of the Nation Address in February.

The DBE's head of Curriculum Policy, Support and Monitoring, Julia Mamiki Maboya, said existing data does not differentiate between children with or without disabilities.

"Going forward with the pieces of research that we are going to conduct, we will definitely have to disaggregate, so that we know where these learners are, and how many they are," Maboya told Daily Maverick.

She said the DBE's takeover of early childhood development was the perfect opportunity to fix any issues, which includes getting more comprehensive data on the sector.

Part of the plan is to conduct a national census in 2020/21...