Liberia: George Kailondo Insists His Hotel Being Used to Quarantine for Coronavirus Observation Is Properly Maintained

Monrovia — Mr. George B. Kaiolondo, owner of the 'Kailondo Hotel', has denied news report that claimed that bathrooms at his hotel on the Old Road hosting people quarantined for Coronavirus observation are filthy.

FrontPageAfrica on Monday reported with pictorial evidence complaints from some of those quarantined at the facility that the bathrooms were not hygienic for people under quarantine.

As part of the Liberian government's measures to avert any possible case of the novel virus from being imported to the country, travelers returning to Liberia from any country with active cases of the virus are require to be under observation for a period of 14 days.

"I am a decent man I will not run a filthy hotel. The pictures used in the paper does not represent my hotel. We have been in operation since 1996. We signed a contract with the National Public Health Institute where more than 40 persons travelling from China or other countries effected by Ebola have to go through observation.

"We have staff working daily, applying the rules set by the Ministry of health. During the Ebola outbreak the AU rented my hotel for six months so it is based on that experience the National Public Health Institute rented my hotel, too."

Travelers at the Hotel

During the observational period, health authorities are required to ensure the wellbeing of those being observed. But several persons phoned FrontPage Africa to express their dissatisfaction with the condition of the Kailondo Hotel. Some complained that the bathrooms were unsanitary while others claimed that they couldn't get soap or towel.

Despite the complaints about the condition of the hotel, the National Public Health Institute insists that the place is conducive and was approved by the government to serve as a precautionary observation center (POC) for the Coronavirus.

"It's a private facility which was being used for commercial purpose and approved by the government. The facility is conducive and the government decided to use it," said Joseph Wiah, Communications Director of NPHIL.

Mr. Wiah added that the government is working to expand the POC at Star Base, and once that is done anyone that will be under observation will be moved there instead of staying in private hotels.