Liberia: Baptist Prelate Urges Pres. Weah to Seek Counsel of Credible Men and Women

Monrovia — A Baptist prelate, Rev. Dr. Calvin A. Birch, has cautioned President George Weah not to listen to some men of God, who, according to him are in the habits of bending on their knees just to appease him (Weah) for personal gains.

Rev. Birch, founder and Senior Pastor of the Lighthouse International Church in Virginia, USA, made the assertion Sunday, March 1, when he delivered the sermon during the Providence Baptist Church's 199 years anniversary celebration.

Rev Birch's sermon after President Weah had launched the "Providence Baptist Church Bicentennial Anniversary."

When the President did the launching, he had cautioned religious leaders to use the pulpit to preach peace and harmony among Liberians.

"Let me now call on the church to shine its light on the Liberian society. While we as Government play our part in the preservation of law and order, we expect the clergy to use the 'Power of the Pulpit' for the good of the country," President Weah said.

Since the inception of the Coalition for Democratic Change's led government, praises from supporters and some clergymen have been insurmountable, something the Lighthouse Pastor frowned on.

He called on the President to watch out for clergymen and women he termed as 'fake pastors.'

"I'm not suggesting that you should not sow a seed (money) in men and women of God or give to the church. It is a blessing to bless servants of God or the church. But watch out for those who are bent on appeasing you for personal gains. You need the counsel of credible men and women of God: men, and women who are filled with the Spirit of God."

Rev. Birch maintained that if a man of God is getting a token from the President, he or she will not be able to speak about the ills in the Liberian society.

"Do not be afraid of criticism. Listen to a man or woman of God who will not want something from you. Get those good men and women of God; put them in the room and put your security guys outside and lock the door and ask them ,'How am I doing?'," Rev. Birch told the President.

Liberians Love You

Despite residing in Virginia, the USA, the Baptist Prelate records a moment of President Weah's early days when he played football.

As an Invisible Eleven (IE) fan himself, Rev. Birch narrated how many years ago, there was a football match between IE and a team from Guinea. According to the preacherman, in that game, President Weah, then an IE striker scored two goals in the first half and the entire field went into frenzy.

Even though President Weah is no longer into playing active football, the Lighthouse Pastor assured him that Liberians still love him and that they only want him to do the right things now.

"Mr. President, this nation has loved you before; this nation still loves you now. Use the love of the Liberian people as political capital to bring development," Rev. Birch stressed.

The Lighthouse International Church Pastor also called on Liberians to love, unite and build their country that has gone through lots of "trials and tribulations."

"We must brew love everywhere: love in the church, love, and unity flowing within the pews, love within the realms of the Executive, the Legislative, and the Judiciary branches of the Government. We can disagree and still love one another," the Baptist clergyman urged his fellow Liberians.

Incentive for Farmers

Also, the Baptist prelate urged Liberians at home and abroad to get involved in the agriculture sector so that their nation can be self-sufficient in its staple food-- rice.

"Times of challenge creates the opportunity to think big and act boldly. Maybe it's time for some of us to return to our villages and start agriculture projects," he said.

Rev. Birch recorded how his late mother, being a farmer, participated in that nationwide rice campaign introduced by the late President William Richard Tolbert, Jr.

"Monrovia is overpopulated. Too many bikes everywhere. Maybe it is time to launch a national campaign that provides incentives for farmers," he urged the President.

"A butterfly is in the making and it's Liberia. Liberia will fly again! You can fly without wings. Liberia will flay again. A beautiful butterfly is underway. You are that butterfly of change. You are that butterfly of hope. You will prosper again."

Rev. Birch prophesied that there is coming a time when folks from all over the world will be rushing on Liberia.