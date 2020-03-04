Liberia: 'Follow Procurement, Concession Laws' - PPCC Executive Director Tells Entities

Monrovia — Liberia's Public Procurement and Concession Commission (PPCC) has cautioned procuring and concession granted entities to adhere to the rules and regulations to ensure national development.

In an exclusive interview at the Commission's head office on Capitol Hill, the Executive Director of the PPCC Atty. Jargbe Roseline Nagbe Kowo called on government to ensure and make it mandatory that all heads of entities follow all the procedures of the Public Procurement and Concession Act (PPCA).

"As has been expressed by the President, and I believe that is a very good political will, we should be able to follow that mandate.

According to Atty. Kowo, the Pro-Poor Agenda for Development for Prosperity (PADP) has pillar four that has to do with transparency in eliminating corruption, which she said is a major part that the PPCC has to play in.

She added that the Commission is doing everything to work with stakeholders, which are concession granted entities to follow the rules and procedures.

The PPCC Executive Director mentioned that if the entity has that level of compliance to the PPCA, the Commission will move in direction promoting transparency and good governance.

"There have been lot of progress, and we have a continuous collaboration with our stakeholders leading to trainings and at the same time engaging everyone to come on board, so that we can do what is requires for national development" she noted.

MD Kowo further disclosed that in November 2019, the PPCC launched a very informative program in adherence to the law of the commission.

Still at the program, she said the PPCC will inspect and carryout monitoring of all entities in line with the PPCA. Atty. Kowo asserted that the campaign entails rotational visitation to procuring and concession entities to ensure procurement planning properly and follow the rules and regulations.

Amid the GOL budgetary challenges, she noted that the Commission is engaging donor partners to help the entities with some of the projects and programs, adding "We have collaboration with the GoL, African Development Bank, and the World Bank to carry out the E-Procurement.

The E-Procurement according to MD Kowo, is a transition from manual to digital, where entities will carry out procurement processes with efficiency and open competition.

In conclusion the PPCC boss pledged to partner with the media in order to understand the work of the entity so as to report on procurement and concession activities from an inform position, adding that the media is a conduit to promote good governance and transparency for national development.