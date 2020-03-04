South Africa: Northern Cape Suspect Set to Appear in Court for Fraud, Corruption and Perjury

3 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Hawks Serious Corruption Investigating Unit has served a 63 year old suspect with summons for alleged fraud, corruption and perjury.

It is alleged that during February 2009, the suspect unlawfully, falsely and with intent to defraud, misrepresented himself to the Department of Minerals and Energy that he was duly mandated as the representative of Theta Mining (Pty) Limited and that Theta Mining (Pty) Limited had resolved to sign a contract with Els Sand en Grondverskuiwing CC, where the latter was to conduct all prospecting activities at Drooge Veldt in Barkly West.

It is further alleged that the suspect claimed that Vaalbos Community Trust, its trustees and or its Directors gave him authority to enter into an agreement on their behalf with Els Sand en Grondverskuiwing CC to conduct exploration activities and or mine at Drooge Veld.

The suspect who is an employee of Theta mining (Pty) Limited and a Trustee of Vaalbos Community Trust unlawfully and intentionally accepted R1.5million and exclusive personal use of Els Sand en Grondskuiwing CC vehicle for his benefit by pretending to have mandate of Vaalbos Community Trust for the latter to acquire sole right to conduct prospecting activities and mining at Drooge Veldt.

As investigations continued, the Hawks during April 2009, in an affidavit discovered that the suspect unlawfully made a false statement by stating that another person was driving the said vehicle as it was involved in an accident. The suspect is expected to appear before Kimberley Magistrate's Court on 31 March 2020.

