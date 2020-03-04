South Africa: SA Student in Wuhan Tells of Lockdown, Bad Food and the Fear of the Imminent Quarantine

As students in Wuhan anxiously await the go-ahead to fly home to South Africa, cabin fever sets in as their movements are severely restricted. They are isolated in their rooms and worry about the planned quarantine period. According to the latest update by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, nobody has tested positive yet for the COVID-19 virus in South Africa.

Stuck in his dorm eating bad food, a South African student in Wuhan says he is turning to God to stop his anxiety and surfs the internet to increase his knowledge of Covid-19, but he fears that the South African government's quarantine after their repatriation might not be pleasant.

"I am confined to my dorm a lot. I am not allowed to go anywhere outside because of the lockdown. So the only two places that I can go are two dorm buildings and downstairs to fetch food.

"The food has not changed since the 25th of January. It is making us sick but we have...