Nigeria Has 1 Doctor to 2,753 Patients - Govt

4 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ojoma Akor

Nigeria has one doctor to 2,753 patients, Head, Human Resources for Health, Federal Ministry of Health, Shakuri Kadiri, has said.

He said this in Abuja yesterday at the launch of the Nigeria Health Work Force Country Profile 2018 and handover of the Nigeria Health Workforce Registry by the ministry in collaboration with the World Health Organisation and other partners.

He read the profile which put the number of medical doctors registered with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria at 74,543; implying there are 36.3 medical doctors per 100,000 population.

The last health workforce profile of the country was done in 2012.

WHO Nigeria Officer in Charge, Clement Peter, said the registry and profile would ensure that health workforce information was readily available for evidence-based management and planning

He said WHO, with funding from the Canadian Government, developed the prototype of the National Health Workforce Registry.

He said the current registry had health workforce information for 10 states, stressing the need for the Federal Government and partners to support the scaling up of the registry to cover the remaining states as well as the federal departments, agencies, parastatals and the private sector.

The Minister of Heath, Osagie Ehanire, said the government had been working to obtain accurate data on the existing health workforce in the country to facilitate human resource for health planning and thereby deliver efficient, effective and high quality health services to citizens.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.