South Africa: Two Members of Kinkelbos SAPS Assists With Birth Delivery of a Baby Boy in Colchester

press release

On Tuesday, 03 March 2020 at about 15:20, members of Kinkelbos police were called for assistance by family of a pregnant lady named Nozuko Befile (44) that was about to deliver a baby in Colchester at their family home.

Two police members, Detective Sergeant Eugene Bantom and Constable Vanessa Baartman immediately responded to the distress call and were first to arrive at the home of Nozuko and assisted to deliver a healthy baby boy.On the arrival of the EMS ambulance the members were complimented on the manner in which they managed the delivery and it was commented that it was a "job well done". Sergeant Bantom reflected that it was his fourth baby delivery in which he assisted during his career while he was on duty.

The Motherwell Cluster Commander, Major General Dawie Rabie was delightful with the success of the two members and added that "these two members have shown their level of commitment in rendering a professional service and walk the extra mile above the normal scope of expectations towards their community."

Both the mother and the new born baby were then taken by ambulance to hospital for further medical care.