South Africa: Coordination Important for EPWP Success

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu says robust engagement and coordination amongst social sector departments and partners is of paramount importance for the success of the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP).

Zulu was speaking at the 13th EPWP Social Sector Summit which is currently underway in Centurion, Gauteng.

The three-day conference, which started on Monday is a strategic platform which brings together non-profit organisations, the private sector and community partners to share best practices on sector coordination and develop strategies on how the sector can graduate the participants from the EPWP programme.

To this effect, social sector departments, including the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) and Sector Education and Training (SETAs), amongst others, are critical enablers for training and job creation initiatives within the EPWP.

Zulu encouraged the delegates to robustly engage and work as a collective as this would help them to be innovative and think differently in how they do the work of advancing the objectives of the EPWP.

Echoing President Cyril Ramaphosa's sentiments, Zulu said growth and job creation will in large be driven by private enterprise.

"We are therefore building an operating environment that is favourable to doing business. Working together with social partners, we have continued to address several issues that have been barriers to job creation," Zulu said.

She emphasised that social sector departments are expected to realign what the President said with what they wish to achieve through the EPWP conference.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I think we are on the right path as today we have social partners amongst us who will, in the long run, help us to mobilise, gather our thoughts, share ideas and most importantly - to channel resources towards the creation of work opportunities," Zulu said.

The Minister also encouraged social development entities, the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA), and the National Development Agency (NDA) to empower more youth and women cooperatives to further advance the EPWP programme.

Held under the theme "Towards Innovative Pathways and Exit Opportunities for Participants of the EPWP Social Sector", the conference is taking place during a time where South Africa is experiencing high unemployment rates, including youth unemployment.

Delivering his State of the Nation Address last month, President Ramaphosa said youth unemployment should be regarded a national crisis which requires all South Africans to tighten their belts and redirect resources.