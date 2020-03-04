Sudan: PM Hamdok in Kassala for Beni Amer-Nuba Reconciliation

Kassala — On Monday in Kassala, leaders of the Beni Amer and Nuba tribes signed a reconciliation peace accord in the presence of Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.

The peace accord stipulates the annulment of all complaints including homicide cases. However, the local state government guaranteed the payment of compensation, which amounted to SDG 120 million*.

The agreement was signed by both tribes, the chief nazir of the Bani Amer and a representative of the tribesmen from the Nuba Mountains. The signing ceremony was also attended by nazirs of other tribes in the region. PM Hamdok and the governor of Kassala approved the signed agreement.

At the signing ceremony, Hamdok expressed his happiness with the reconciliation document. He said that this reconciliation is consistent with the slogan of the revolution "Freedom, Peace, and Justice". He stressed that peace is the top priority of the transitional government.

However, people in Kassala organised a protest in front of the government building in conjunction with the visit of Hamdok. They submitted a memorandum to the PM demanding the removal of the acting military governor, denouncing smuggling of basic commodities in the region, and the absence of development projects.

Last year, the intercommunal violence between the Beni Amer and Nuba tribes erupted in various parts of eastern Sudan, claiming the lives of a number of people. On September 9, Port Sudan witnessed the signing ceremony of a reconciliation document reached to contain the recent clashes between Nuba and Bani Amer in the Red Sea state capital.

Several days of clashes in Port Sudan last month left at least 35 people dead and dozens of others injured.

* USD 1 = SDG 55.1375 at the time of publishing this article. As effective foreign exchange rates can vary in Sudan, Radio Dabanga bases all SDG currency conversions on the daily US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS).

