Gambia: GSA Academy Lifts Mandinary Trophy

3 March 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Wally Bah

GSA Academy on Saturday lifted the Mandinary football tournament junior category. The beat Victoria Keflavic 4-3 on post-match penalty shootout.

Both teams had clear chances to scored goals but could not utilize any of their opportunities thus the encounter ended in a stalemate. The tournament was staged by youth in sports for development, a non-governmental organization aimed at promoting and providing opportunities in sports at grass roots level.

GSA academy were awarded a cash prize of 5,000, and a trophy as winners, while runners up Victoria Keflavic went home with a cash prize of D 3,000.

