Gambia: Manchester Utd Overcomes T. Central to Reach Sesdo League Final

Manchester United, last Thursday defeated T Central 1-0 in the semifinal played at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium to reach the 2019-2020 Africell-sponsored Serrekunda East Sports development nawettan league final.

Alagie Jammeh gave Manchester United the lead in the 64 minute of the match from Omar Tamba's free-kick before taping the ball inside net from close range to sail to the league final.

Manchester United ended the game with ten men after Ebrima Ndure was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 75th minute of the match.

Meanwhile, the defeat saw T. Central out of the league competition.