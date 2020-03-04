Egypt Donates Medical Aid to South Sudan

3 March 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Garang A. Malak

Juba — Egypt has donated medical supplies to support South Sudanese affected by last year's floods, South Sudan's Relief and Rehabilitation Commission has said.

"This medical donation from the Arab Republic of Egypt has come at a right time because a lot of people are having the after flood impacts, many diseases have affected them and that why this assistance is at the right time. We are also receiving people who are returning from the neighbouring countries as a results of peace which has been achieved in South Sudan," Commission chairperson Manase Lomole told the media after receiving the donation at Juba International Airport.

"This quantity that has been received is 14.2 metric tonnes and we have also been assured that more support will be offered by the Egyptian government to the people of South Sudan to alleviate suffering."

Last year, civil society activists appealed to President Salva Kiir to visit flood affected states to witness the degree of damage. Mr Kiir thereafter declared a state of emergency in sixteen areas of Upper Nile, seven in Bahr-el-Ghazal and four in Equatoria region.

Weeks after the floods, the Norwegian government allocated about $3 million US dollars to support displaced South Sudanese. The money was channelled through humanitarian organisations operating in the country.

