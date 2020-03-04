Kenya: Coronavirus - Kenyan Firms Banned From Exporting Face Masks

3 March 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Annie Njanja

Kenya has banned export of respirator masks in the latest measures against the novel coronavirus disease that has infected more than 89,000 people across 58 countries, killing over 3,000.

Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) chief executive officer Jonah Manjari on Monday said the government had banned local manufacturers and distributors from exporting N95 AND 3 ply surgical masks "to ensure that the country has enough stock as part of its emergency plan."

Dr Manjari also revealed that the government had also placed orders for emergency materials and medicine that the country would require in the wake of a coronavirus outbreak.

This follows last week's executive order by President Uhuru Kenyatta that set up a 22-member emergency committee to guide the country's preparedness for the disease.

The task force is spearheading preparation of national, county and private isolation and treatment facilities, as well as marshalling local and international human resources.

"Kemsa has been given the types (of masks) to procure, the protective gear, and number of beds to procure, and medicines to treat symptomatic conditions-- these are products to treat fever, pneumonia and oxygen-for those who require to be put in ICU," said Dr Manjari

"Today alone, we will procure two million masks. Local companies have the capacity to supply, we have one that produces 130,000 units in a day... the emergency procurement process has started."

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.