Uganda: Imam and the Man He Unknowingly 'Married' Released on Bail

3 March 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

A Ugandan Imam and the man he unknowingly married while disguised as a woman have been released on bail.

Appearing before Mukono Chief Magistrate Juliet Hatanga, Sheikh Mohammed Mutumba and Richard Tumushabe were released on a bail of Ush1 million (Sh27,400) each.

THEFT

According to Uganda's Daily Monitor, the 27-year-old Imam had been charged with 'having carnal knowledge with a person against the order of nature' and was remanded at Ntenjeru prison in Kayunga District, central Uganda.

The Imam's 'wife' is answering to charges of two counts of theft and having carnal knowledge with a person against the order of nature.

"It is true I did something wrong and I regret it but my current condition forced me to do it... I grew up on Kampala streets under very harsh conditions that forced me to act the way I did and I regret it," Tumushabe said while appearing in court.

Sheikh Mutumba, who had been serving as Imam of Kyampisi mosque, was suspended from his clerical job.

DUPED

During their arrest, Kayunga District Police Commander John Lukooto said that Tumushabe had previously hoodwinked other men who fell 'in love' with him before making away with their money.

According to the Daily Monitor, Tumushabe's crafty scheme was exposed after he was arrested and searched by a female police officer.

"But, to the shock of the officer, the suspect had stacked clothes in the bra to hoodwink them that they were breasts," Kayunga District Criminal Investigations Officer Isaac Mugera was quoted.

A shocked Sheikh Mutumba said that he had lived with Tumushabe for more than two weeks without figuring out his true gender.

Mr Mugera said the suspect was interrogated and he confessed that he duped Sheikh Mutumba that he is a woman in a bid to get his money.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.