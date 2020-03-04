Uganda: Imam and the Man He Unknowingly 'Married' Released on Bail

A Ugandan Imam and the man he unknowingly married while disguised as a woman have been released on bail.

Appearing before Mukono Chief Magistrate Juliet Hatanga, Sheikh Mohammed Mutumba and Richard Tumushabe were released on a bail of Ush1 million (Sh27,400) each.

THEFT

According to Uganda's Daily Monitor, the 27-year-old Imam had been charged with 'having carnal knowledge with a person against the order of nature' and was remanded at Ntenjeru prison in Kayunga District, central Uganda.

The Imam's 'wife' is answering to charges of two counts of theft and having carnal knowledge with a person against the order of nature.

"It is true I did something wrong and I regret it but my current condition forced me to do it... I grew up on Kampala streets under very harsh conditions that forced me to act the way I did and I regret it," Tumushabe said while appearing in court.

Sheikh Mutumba, who had been serving as Imam of Kyampisi mosque, was suspended from his clerical job.

DUPED

During their arrest, Kayunga District Police Commander John Lukooto said that Tumushabe had previously hoodwinked other men who fell 'in love' with him before making away with their money.

According to the Daily Monitor, Tumushabe's crafty scheme was exposed after he was arrested and searched by a female police officer.

"But, to the shock of the officer, the suspect had stacked clothes in the bra to hoodwink them that they were breasts," Kayunga District Criminal Investigations Officer Isaac Mugera was quoted.

A shocked Sheikh Mutumba said that he had lived with Tumushabe for more than two weeks without figuring out his true gender.

Mr Mugera said the suspect was interrogated and he confessed that he duped Sheikh Mutumba that he is a woman in a bid to get his money.