Rwanda: Fuel Prices Decrease Slightly

3 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) Tuesday announced a slight fall in fuel prices for both petrol and diesel.

In a statement, RURA said that effective this Wednesday, February 4, a litre of petrol will cost Rwf1,088, down from Rwf1,091. Diesel will now cost Rwf1, 073, down from Rwf1,084. The regulatory body attributed the latest drop in prices to the cost of petroleum products on the international market.

Fuel prices have been fluctuating lately. In 2019, Petrol prices increased from Rwf1,013 in January to Rwf1,096 in May, an increment of Rwf83 a litre. At the same time, a litre of diesel rose from Rwf1,039 to Rwf1,091.

The latest change was in July last year, whereby the petrol's price reduced from Rwf1,096 to Rwf1,080 per litre, whereas a litre of diesel also reduced to Rwf1, 072, from Rwf1091.

