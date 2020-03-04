Kenya: Golfers Receive Titleist Balls Ahead of Magical Kenya Open

Nairobi — The Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) received Titleist golf balls that will be used for practice by players at the 2020 Magical Kenya Open which will be held from March 12-15 at the Karen Country Club.

The golf balls were presented to KOGL by Kibo Sports Limited - an official distributor of Titleist products in Kenya.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at the Karen Country Club, Kibo Sports representative, Nasoor Verjii, said the company is delighted to be part of the 2020 Magical Kenya Open by way of providing high quality balls to be used by all players in their preparation for the respective rounds.

"We have 500 dozen Titleist golf balls for the Kenya Open that is on from next week; so, we are very happy to have this opportunity. Over the years we have supported individual top amateurs as well as professionals by provided golf kits to them to help grow and develop their skills," he said.

On his part, KOGL Tournament Director, Patrick Obath, said:

"The balls, basically, will be used for practice on the range; and for the international Tour players, they need to have quality balls and so that's what we have here: quality Titleist balls that they would normally use on the course. So, they have to play with exactly the same quality of ball when they are practising."

He added that the balls will be donated to the Junior Golf Foundation as part of KOGL's strategic objectives to continue supporting the growth and development of golf in the country.

"After the event, most of the balls will then go to the Junior Golf Foundation, though the Kenya Golf Union, and that will be used for the assistance of the development of golf in the country," he said.

Last year, Kibo Sports donated golf balls to local and regional professional golfers who qualified to play at the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship through the 2018/19 Safari Tour Golf Series.

All 15 professional golfers who qualified through the process received a dozen Titleist golf balls and a Titleist cap to wear during the tournament.