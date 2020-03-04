Kenya: Gor Mahia to Camp in High-End City Hotel Ahead of Mashemeji Derby

3 March 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Gor Mahia have received a major boost to their preparations for this weekend's Mashemeji derby after Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti paid for the team's accommodation at a high-end Nairobi hotel.

K'Ogalo will play arch rivals AFC Leopards in a Kenyan Premier League this Sunday at Moi Sports Centre Kasarani in what will be their 87th meeting.

FINANCIAL SUPPORT

Gor Mahia team manager Jolawi Obondo confirmed to Nairobi News that the governor, who is an ardent fan of K'Ogalo, has been supporting the cash strapped 18-time KPL champions in the past.

"Awiti is one of the few Nyanza leaders who have been supporting our team. He has given us sets of uniforms before and has financed our accommodation as we prepare to face AFC Leopards this weekend. We are very grateful for his generosity and support," said Obondo.

Obondo also revealed that Governor Awiti facilitated their two-day stay in Homa Bay before their game against Chemelil Sugar in January.

LOVE FOR MUSIC

"Gor Mahia players and technical bench loves the governor because we were very comfortable while in Homa Bay. What he has done to us will inspire us to get a win against AFC Leopards," Obondo added.

"If you tell these players that Governor Awiti is a round they will leave the pitch and go to him. He has been there for us during tough financial times," he said.

Apart from his love for K'Ogalo, the governor, who is fondly known as 'Akuba', is famous for his great love for music and fancy dancing style.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

