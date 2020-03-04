Liberia: Police Arrest, Investigate War Crimes Advocate

Monrovia — Police in Monrovia have confirmed that they have Mr. Emmanuel Savice, a war crime advocate, in their custody and he is under investigation.

Mr. Savice, Fubi Henries, Nathan Blayee were all at the Capitol on Tuesday to present another petition to the Speaker for the establishment of war and economic crimes court.

According to reports, Mr. Savice was arrested after they had dispersed from the Capitol by agents of the Executive Protection Service (EPS) who turned him over to the Liberia National Police.

Police Spokesman Col. Moses Carter could not tell FrontPageAfrica reasons why Mr. Mr. Savice was arrested.

On his Facebook page, Mr. Savice posted:

Thanks to every one of you that is standing for JUSTICE. At the moment, lam still being detain at the LNP headquarters. I was beaten mercilessly by EPS and turned over for charges. I am presently at the LNP The beaten style included putting a blanket around my face to step on my side of my ears while been kick by many of the EPS Securities.

Representatives from the House, my lawyer and a UN representative is seeking my release to go to hospital..

My wallet and my phone or taken away. A total of

1 ,800 stolen from me. All this for the fight for War and Economic Crimes Court.