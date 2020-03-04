Gambia: GPA Signs Partnership Agreement With Their Senegalese Counterpart

The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) has signed a partnership deal with their Senegalese counterpart, Port 'Autonom de Dakar'. According to GPA officials, the signing is geared towards sharing and learning from each other's experience and expertise on Port operations.

The officials said the partnership will further cement the already existing relationship between the two authorities.

"This represents a classic model of integration and unity and a demonstration of willingness and desire to support and help each other to grow and achieve organizational goals and objectives," one Official said.

Mbaye Jeng, the President of the GPA Staff Association said the day was a historic one in the two countries' relationship.

He said the signing partnership between the two parties is in line with their action plan which was renewed on 19th March 2019; that the ceremonies of the two associations are in line with the action plan of 19th March 2019 and both associations are ready to work together.

Alagie Cherno Ceesay, Deputy Managing Director at GPA said the cooperation between the two sister institutions has been ongoing since 1976; that they can boast of some achievements between the two Ports' collaboration especially at the international level. He highlighted their cooperation and training saying both Ports have enjoyed this fruitfully and the GPA has on many occasions sent staff to the Port of Dakar for training. "We anticipate that both associations will have an action plan where they will do exchanges to materialize and concretize whatever agreement is in their work plan," he said.

Abdoul Hamid Sy, Head of Delegation from Port Autonome de Dakar described the signing as something that will cement the collaboration of the two Port Authorities.

"Senegal and Gambia is one country and the signing of this partnership agreement is in line with the action plan that was earlier signed between the two Ports," he said; that the position of the two Ports in terms of their economies, requires them to work as if no borders exist between them.

Ousman Thiane Sarr, the President of the Staff Association of Port Autonome De Dakar said the day marked another milestone in the history of the two countries.

"We have been working together to bring the two Ports on a strong footing in terms of cooperation and operation and this partnership agreement will add more value to their relationship." Sarr said.