Tanzania - Vodacom Internet Service Down

Dar es Salaam — Vodacom internet service has been down since earlier hours of Sunday, February 23, 2020, causing irksome frustrations among its data consumers across the country

When reached over the telephone on Sunday to give clarifications over the outage, Vodacom's Corporate Affairs Director Rosalynn Mworia said the service downtime is due to an undersea-fibre-cable cut in Mozambique for which restoration has been lengthy due to heavy rains in the Indian Ocean.

However, Ms Mworia told The Citizen that the telecom company has nevertheless sought an interim solution via its primary provider- Seacom in efforts to restore the internet service.

"Seacom will provide us with excess capacity to restore service in the shortest time possible. We regret the inconvenience that this situation is causing our customers," said Ms Mworia

Furthermore, as a show of appreciation for its subscribers following the outage, the telecom company has pledged to give free data airtime to all its data consumers as soon as service is restored.