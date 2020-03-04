Tanzania - Vodacom Internet Service Down

23 February 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By John Namkwahe

Dar es Salaam — Vodacom internet service has been down since earlier hours of Sunday, February 23, 2020, causing irksome frustrations among its data consumers across the country

When reached over the telephone on Sunday to give clarifications over the outage, Vodacom's Corporate Affairs Director Rosalynn Mworia said the service downtime is due to an undersea-fibre-cable cut in Mozambique for which restoration has been lengthy due to heavy rains in the Indian Ocean.

However, Ms Mworia told The Citizen that the telecom company has nevertheless sought an interim solution via its primary provider- Seacom in efforts to restore the internet service.

"Seacom will provide us with excess capacity to restore service in the shortest time possible. We regret the inconvenience that this situation is causing our customers," said Ms Mworia

Furthermore, as a show of appreciation for its subscribers following the outage, the telecom company has pledged to give free data airtime to all its data consumers as soon as service is restored.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.