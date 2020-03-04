South Africa: Man Accused of Possession of Child Porn Appears in Court

analysis

A convicted rapist was denied bail at the Kempton Park Magistrate Court.

Jean van Loggerenberg, a 34-year-old man accused of being in possession of child pornography, appeared at the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on 3 March 2020.

The accused, who has a previous conviction of statutory rape for which he received a five-year suspended sentence, was applying for bail, which was subsequently denied.

The man was arrested on 14 February 2020 along with four others across Gauteng.

This was part of an intelligence operation conducted by the South African Police Service (SAPS), Gauteng serial and electronic (FCS) investigation (SECI). They worked with the United States Department of Homeland Security, the National Crime Intelligence Cyber Crime Unit and Gauteng Forensic Social Work Services.

The 34-year-old, who is a resident of Kempton Park, had previously appeared in court on 17 February 2020. That bail hearing was postponed when it arose that he may have been previously convicted for a similar offence.

After it was ascertained that in March 2015 he was convicted of the statutory rape of five 15-year-olds, the state sought to oppose bail upon his second appearance.

The court heard that in his previous conviction he had used the modus...