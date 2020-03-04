Namibia: Local Banks Hope Repo Rate Cut Will Slightly Cushion Loan Holders

26 February 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Some local banks decreased their prime lending rate, following the decision by the central bank to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25%.

Standard Bank Namibia last week announced that its prime lending rate decreased from 10.25 to 10 % on home loans, vehicle, asset finance and personal loans as of 20 February.

Standard Bank's head of products, Peter Hiwilepo, expressed hope that the reduction in prime lending rate will give some marginal relief to customers because of the expected reduction in their repayment installments on home bonds, vehicles, and other loans.

"Consumers are, however, urged not to borrow more than they can afford to repay and also not to reduce the installments on their loan repayments due to the rate cuts," he advised.

Bank Windhoek also confirmed the reduction of its prime lending rate to 10%, while the mortgage lending rate will decrease from 11.25 to 11% as of 4 March.

According to Bank Windhoek head of funding and liquidity management, Diederik Kruger, the reduction in interest rates was aimed at resuscitating the economy and to give much-needed relief to consumers.

"Hopefully the decrease in interest rates and lower house prices will help new or first-time buyers to own a house of their own. We recommend that clients make use of this opportunity to pay off their debt quicker or start saving to give them a buffer against unforeseen expenses," Kruger concluded.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.