Gambia: Latrikunda Utd Maintains Top Spot in League Two

Latrikuunda United have maintained their position at the top of the GFF League Division Two after drawing 1-1 with Team Rhino in their week-thirteen fixtures played at the Manjai football field on Wednesday.

Team Rhino came into the encounter with the hope of closing the gaps against the top three teams, while Latrikunda United aimed to maintain its standing in the league table.

The latest development saw Latrikunda United maintain their position at the top of the standing with 23 points, while Team Rhino occupied 9th position with 16 points after 13 matches.

In the other games played on Wednesday, Jarra West beat Immigration 2-1 in an encounter played at the Soma football field, while Red Hawks drew goalless with East Bi in a game played at the Banjul KG5 Mini-stadium. PSV Willingara also drew goalless with Steve Biko at the Serekunda East mini-stadium.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Second Infantry Battalion beat Samger 1-0 at the Serekunda East mini-stadium. Young Africans drew goalless with Jam City at the Banjul KG5 Mini-stadium, while Bombada also drew 1-1 Gunjur at the Brikama Box-Bar. B4U Kiang West was beaten by Falcons at Soma mini-stadium.