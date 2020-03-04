Gambia: Latrikunda Utd Maintains Top Spot in League Two

2 March 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Latrikuunda United have maintained their position at the top of the GFF League Division Two after drawing 1-1 with Team Rhino in their week-thirteen fixtures played at the Manjai football field on Wednesday.

Team Rhino came into the encounter with the hope of closing the gaps against the top three teams, while Latrikunda United aimed to maintain its standing in the league table.

The latest development saw Latrikunda United maintain their position at the top of the standing with 23 points, while Team Rhino occupied 9th position with 16 points after 13 matches.

In the other games played on Wednesday, Jarra West beat Immigration 2-1 in an encounter played at the Soma football field, while Red Hawks drew goalless with East Bi in a game played at the Banjul KG5 Mini-stadium. PSV Willingara also drew goalless with Steve Biko at the Serekunda East mini-stadium.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Second Infantry Battalion beat Samger 1-0 at the Serekunda East mini-stadium. Young Africans drew goalless with Jam City at the Banjul KG5 Mini-stadium, while Bombada also drew 1-1 Gunjur at the Brikama Box-Bar. B4U Kiang West was beaten by Falcons at Soma mini-stadium.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.