Gambia: Barakah Estate Launched in Bakoteh

Global Properties in partnership with Swami India International have recently launched the Barakah Estate in Bakoteh.

Delivering his official launch statement, Musa Bah, deputy Mayor of Kanifing Municipal Council said land is becoming a problem and Global Properties and Swami India International are helping to create easy access to land by individuals and families.

"The manner in which this complex is built will surely improve the quality of the people. As a council, we are trying to see such development in our municipality, as our aspiration is to see our people live in dignified life."

Saul Frazer, chief executive officer of Global Properties said since they started operation some twelve years ago, they have been delivering innovative property solution to solve housing challenges by operating a diversifying portfolio

He said along the way they have realized that partnership is the key in strengthening their objective and accomplishing their goals.

Mr Frazer added that without their partner -Swami India International- they would have not achieve their goals in the last ten years. "Looking back, we have built two of the most successful and popular estates in the country such as Paradise Estate in Old Yundum and Paradise View in Salaji."

According to him, the demand for this type of houses continues to increase, as more and more people seek for quality and affordable accommodation. "Our desire to satisfy this demand led us to our current projects here in Bakoteh," he said.

Khimji Pindoriya, chief executive officer of Swami India International explained that the launching of Barakah Estate is another development that the company has registered over the years. He said looking back at the beginning, it was their technical skills and experience from their Indian and Gambian counterparts that led to the development estates at Old Yundum and Salaji.

Mariama Ndour Njie, permanent secretary, ministry of Local Government and Lands said the project marks another success in the quality and partnership between Global Properties and Swami India International, adding that the two companies are working hard to build quality and prestige in The Gambian Real Estate Sector.

"This project is partly complementing government efforts to bridge the housing deposit in the country, but most importantly the employment of youths in the construction sector who are in need of the experience in this sector."