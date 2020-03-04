Sudan: Agriculture Minister Meets Qatari Ambassador

Khartoum — The Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Issa Osman Al-Shareef met at his office Monday Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Sudan Abdurrahman Bin Ali Al-Sabkee and discussed ways and means of boosting cooperation between the two countries.

The minister affirmed the strong relations linking Sudan and Qatar, pointing to his ministry's readiness to cooperate with Qatar, referring to the rich natural resources in Sudan which are capable to realize the food security.

He said they aspire for exchange of experiences and introduction of the modern technology to promote the agricultural sector.

The minister noted the importance of establishment of a fund for agricultural development with the support of the Arab countries.

On his part, the Qatari Ambassador said that they look forward for cooperation with Sudan in the field of agriculture, referring to the vast agricultural resources of Sudan.