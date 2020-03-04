Sudan: Export Development Bank GM Inspects Al-Fashir-Kutum Road

El-Fashir — The General Manager of the Export Development Bank (EDB) Al-Nur Abdal-Salam Al-Helo the workflow on Al-Fashir-Kutum Road that is being financed by the Bank until km 85, Where they heard a detailed briefing from the engineer about the work progress and the stages it reached.

The EDB General Manager and the members of EDB Board of Directors pledged to continue providing financing to complete the implementation of the road.

In a statement to SUNA, Al-Helou praised the efforts made by the North Darfur State's government in the provision of the necessary logistics aids for the road.

The engineer revealed that the work in the road has been going well as it reached 85 km, reviewing the obstacles that faced the implementation of the road including the lack of liquidity and fuel.