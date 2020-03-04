Sudan: Export Development Bank GM Inspects Al-Fashir-Kutum Road

3 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

El-Fashir — The General Manager of the Export Development Bank (EDB) Al-Nur Abdal-Salam Al-Helo the workflow on Al-Fashir-Kutum Road that is being financed by the Bank until km 85, Where they heard a detailed briefing from the engineer about the work progress and the stages it reached.

The EDB General Manager and the members of EDB Board of Directors pledged to continue providing financing to complete the implementation of the road.

In a statement to SUNA, Al-Helou praised the efforts made by the North Darfur State's government in the provision of the necessary logistics aids for the road.

The engineer revealed that the work in the road has been going well as it reached 85 km, reviewing the obstacles that faced the implementation of the road including the lack of liquidity and fuel.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.