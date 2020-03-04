Sudan: Cabinet Hears Report On Visit of Prime Minister to Kassala State

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers chaired by the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, Tuesday heard a report presented by the Minister of Federal Government, Dr. Yousif Adam Al-Dhay, on the recent visit of the Prime Minister and the accompanying delegation to Kassala State to witness the signing of the reconciliation document between the Nuba and Beni Amer tribes and to be informed on the performance of the state's government and the implementation of services and development projects in the state.

The Cabinet has appreciated outcome of the visit and reviewed the arrangements taken to solve the crises of fuel and wheat-flour.

Meanwhile, the Council of Ministers approved the bill on the Act of the Religious Affairs and Endowments Ministry, amendment for the year 2020.