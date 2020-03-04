Sudan: Evacuation of Sudanese Students From Wuhan City Started

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the evacuation process for the Sudanese students in Wuhan, China, started Tuesday from their places of residence in Wuhan to the airport, after completing all procedures for the landing of planes that will transport students and to get the approval of the concerned Chinese authorities.

In a statement, the ministry stated that the buses carrying the Sudanese students from inside Wuhan will move during Tuesday and will arrive at the airport at around 05:00 pm Sudan time, explaining the planes will leave at 03:00 am on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that it will continue its efforts to follow up the conditions of these students during their stay in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The ministry has expressed Sudan thanks and appreciation to the United Arab Emirates for its sincere and fruitful cooperation in evacuating and accommodating the Sudanese students until their return home safely.