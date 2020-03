Kadughli — The Member of the Sovereignty Council, Prof.Siddig Tawer arrived, Tuesday, in Kadughli, in a two-day visit to South Kordofan State. He was received, at the airport by the Acting Wali (governor) of the state, Maj-General, Rashad Abdulhamid Ismail and the member of his government.

Tawer, during the visit will hold meeting with the state's government, the Security Committee, in addition to the political forces.