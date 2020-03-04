Sudan: Workshop of Revolutionary Front On Security Arrangements Concluded in Juba

Juba — The two-day workshop of the Revolutionary Front on the security arrangements Tuesday concluded its sittings at Palm Africa Hotel in Juba, with participation of experts and military personalities from Sudan, South Sudan State, Ethiopia, the African Union and the United Nations.

The workshop reviewed the peace experiences and aspects related to its security arrangements in Ethiopia, Colombia and South Sudan State.

The workshop was aimed to provide a background from which the negotiations on the security arrangements between the government and the Revolutionary Front will be launched and came out with lessons learned from similar experiences, and laid down the scientific framework for a permanent ceasefire and final security arrangements.