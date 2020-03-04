Sudan: Council of Ministers Reviews Report On German President's Visit

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers, chaired by the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, heard in its regular sitting Tuesday a briefing on the recent visit of the German President to Sudan.

The Prime Minister said that the visit has tackled the cooperation between Sudan and Germany in the fields of energy, electricity power and other domains.

He indicated that the German President's visit came in culmination to a series of meetings and activities, including his visit to Brussels, his meetings with foreign ministers of the European Union countries and his visit to Germany and meeting with the Chancellor Angela Merkel.

In a press statement, the Minister of Trade and Industry and acting government spokesman, Abbas Madani, said in a press statement that the meeting also discussed a report on the visit paid to Sudan by the Deputy Commissioner of the European Union and his talks with officials in the country, indicating that the visit came in the context of the openness in Sudan foreign relations and an expression of the European Union's political and economic support to Sudan.

He announced that a committee, headed by the Foreign Minister, Asma Mohamed Abdalla, was formed to follow up the outcome of these visits.

Madani has pointed to the concern given by the European Union to the Sudanese revolution and the role of the youths in achieving change in Sudan.

He said that the Council of Ministers has stressed importance of the real participation of youths in the coming stage, besides the close coordination regarding the activities accompanying to like these visits.