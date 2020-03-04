Sudan: Cabinet Approves Recommendation On Addressing Wages Structure

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers chaired by the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, on Tuesday, approved the report of the National Team work on Wages Structure for 2020.

The ministers lauded the efforts exerted by the team to prepare the report, affirming the necessity for working out the financial and funding policies that eencouragethe increase of production and productivity.

The council called for the provision of additional resources to fund the increase of the minimum wages level, putting on consideration the necessity for removing the irreqularities in the customs tarrif and the increase of the added value tax.

The ministers affirmed that the increase should include the private sector and cover all the employees in the health field.

"The council of Ministers gave directives for enlisting the basic commodities, control of markets and establishment of special courts, in this connection" said the Minister of Trade and Industry and the Deputy Giovernment Official Spokesman, Medani Abbas Medani.

Medani has described the increase as important and unprecedented, adding that the cabinet approved the report which will be implemented next, April.