Sudan: Al-Burhan Praises Role of Native Administration

Khartoum — President of the Transitional Sovereign Council Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan has affirmed that the native administration has a prominent role in assisting the executive organ of the state to carry out its tasks.

Al-Burhan, addressing the native administration leaderships of Darfur states at the Republican Palace today, stressed the importance of restoring confidence in the native administration and enabling it to carry out its legal prerogatives to live up to its important tasks.

The President of the Transitional Sovereign Council called on the leaderships of the native administration to contribute to imposition of the supremacy of the law and combating all negative phenomena in Darfur in a way that guarantees rights and duties through developing its laws and traditions.

He affirmed the state's keenness to remove all obstacles affecting the voluntary return of the IDPs and refugees to their original areas to be effective and productive citizens.

Al-Burhan pledged support to the native administration to enable it to enhance its role, considering it as deep-rooted national heritage.