The Unitd Arab Emirates Ambassador to Sudan, on Tuesday, handed an invitation from the UAE Minister of Culture to the Minister of Culture and Information, Fisal Mohammed Salih to attend the 4th Cultural Summit scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi next April.

This came when the Undersecretary of the Ministry, Rashid Saeid met the UAE Ambassador, Hamad Mohammed Hamid Al-Kaabi and reviewed with him the distinguished relations between the two countries and the spheres of joint cooperation.