Sudan: S.S Vice-President Stops-Over in Khartoum Airport

3 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The South Sudan State Vice-President, James Wani stopped-over, Tuesday, at Khartoum Airport on route to Cairo. He was received, at the airport, by the the Secretary General of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Mohammed Al-Ghali Ali.

