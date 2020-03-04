Gambia: GPA Signs MOU With Port Autonome De Dakar Staff Association

3 March 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Abdoulie Nyockeh

Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) and Port Autonome De Dakar Staff Association last Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen their institutions.

Held at Jerma Beach hotel, the ceremony attracted delegations from both Senegal and the Gambia, including GPA deputy managing Director Alhagie Cherno Ceesay.

Mbaye Jeng, president of GPA staff Association said the two sister ports have been enjoying bilateral ties over the years and the MoU is geared towards strengthening the already bilateral relationship between them.

He also disclosed that within the MoU there is a part that encourages the two associations to twin for partnership.

According to Mr. Jeng, GPA staff Association will be traveling to Dakar very soon to implement some of the action plans embedded in the MoU.

"The aim of the MoU is to strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation between the two sister countries. The delegation came from Senegal to join their sister ports associations in the Gambia to sign the MoU. The aim is to enhance the already existing bilateral relationship between two countries."

Alhagie Cherno Ceesay, deputy managing of (GPA) said the cooperation has been going on since 1976, and now they can boost of some achievements.

Abdoul Hamed Sey, head of delegation from Senegal commended GPA's commitment towards the signing of the MuU, saying the agreement will play an important role in bringing the two institutions together and the countries closer in business as we are dealing with export and import.

