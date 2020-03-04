Gambia: Jola Wins KWT Vision 2020 U-15 Young Talents Tournament Title

3 March 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Jola Kunda football club were Saturday crowned champions of the Vision 2020 under-15 young talent football competition after defeating Future Sky High by 5-4 in a post-match penalty shootout in Kuloro.

The tournament was organised by Kida With Talent Football Academy in Kuloro, Kombo East aimed at bringing together young people.

The two teams played a ninety minute goalless draw taking the game into a post-match penalty shootout.

Jola Kunda were rewarded a giant trophy and a cash prize of D4000 while runners up Future Sky High took away D3000. New castle took the third place and were awarded D1, 500 with a certificate and Weder Bremen who took the fourth place went home with D1000.

Ousman Ceesay of Future Sky High was decorated as the best goalkeeper, Sulayman Maiga of Jola Kunda as best Defender, Saikou Jammeh of Weder Bremen as the best midfielder Ansumana Camara of Jola Kunda as the youngest player, Saikou Daffeh of Future Sky High as the best player and Ansumana Sanneh, coach of Jola Kunda as the best coach. All the participating teams were awarded certificates.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.