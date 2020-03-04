Gambia: Jola Wins KWT Vision 2020 U-15 Young Talents Tournament Title

Jola Kunda football club were Saturday crowned champions of the Vision 2020 under-15 young talent football competition after defeating Future Sky High by 5-4 in a post-match penalty shootout in Kuloro.

The tournament was organised by Kida With Talent Football Academy in Kuloro, Kombo East aimed at bringing together young people.

The two teams played a ninety minute goalless draw taking the game into a post-match penalty shootout.

Jola Kunda were rewarded a giant trophy and a cash prize of D4000 while runners up Future Sky High took away D3000. New castle took the third place and were awarded D1, 500 with a certificate and Weder Bremen who took the fourth place went home with D1000.

Ousman Ceesay of Future Sky High was decorated as the best goalkeeper, Sulayman Maiga of Jola Kunda as best Defender, Saikou Jammeh of Weder Bremen as the best midfielder Ansumana Camara of Jola Kunda as the youngest player, Saikou Daffeh of Future Sky High as the best player and Ansumana Sanneh, coach of Jola Kunda as the best coach. All the participating teams were awarded certificates.