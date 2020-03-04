Gambia: Chinese Constructors Offer Free Services to Gambia College Basse Annex

3 March 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Fatou B. Cham

Chinese road and bridge constructors in Basse, Upper River Region continued their free service to communities in the region.

Their latest institution to benefit from their intervention is The Gambia College annex in Basse, where they cleared the venue for the inauguration of the Collage.

According to the head of the College Haddy Fofana, the venue for the event needed clearing and they did not have the means to do so, they therefore contacted the governor of the region Fanta B.S Manneh for assistance.

She added that she then contacted the Chinese road and bridge constructors through the China Aid project and they responded and cleared the area for free.

Fofana thanked governor Manneh for her continued support to the College in all aspects. She also expressed appreciation to the Chinese construction team for intervening at a crucial time.

The laying of the foundation stone for the College was done by President Barrow last year through the support of the MRC Holland Foundation and the president has returned to inaugurate the college as it has started admissions of students for academic programs with standard classrooms.

