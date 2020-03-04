Namibia: Workers Blockade Military Company Over Job Loss Fears

Workers at a military-owned textile firm locked the offices of the company today, demanding answers on possible job losses.

Around 80 workers at the defence ministry's August 26 Textile and Garment are in the dark over their future at the company.

They blocked the entrance, preventing their representative from leaving the premises until they received answers.

According to the factory's shop-steward, Lucas Noodi, they were only told yesterday that they have two months before the company shuts down.

He also stated that the minister of defence, Penda Ya Ndakolo, told the company to stop its proceedings after a dispute letter was sent to the labour commission.

An unnamed worker told The Namibian today that someone came to collect the keys and locked the building, while the workers themselves were not informed on what was happening.

"No one informed us of anything," she stated.

Another unnamed worker stated that management left one by one.

Ludwig Orren, also an employee, said he was upset with how they have not been told anything.

"Just tell the people the truth," he said.

The workers are waiting for an update.