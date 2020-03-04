Somalia: Muhyadin Roble Takes Over As the Youngest BBC Somali Boss

3 March 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

At 33 journalist Muhyadin Mohamed Roble becomes the youngest BBC Somali boss. The BBC, for the first time picked an outsider for the position.

Roble who has an illustrious media career replaces Abdullahi Abdi who resigned last year October due to what he termed as personal reasons. Abdullahi was the first Kenyan to head BBC Somali.

Roble is a media veteran despite the youthful age. He has had a stint as the editor at Radio Ego, run by IMS for humanitarian purposes.

Daily Nation, and the East African, news agencies like IPS, African arguments.

Roble has been instrumental in building capacity as a media trainer. He has trained Somali journalists in Mogadishu, Hirshabelle, Galmudug, southwest of somalia, Puntland and Somaliland. he has also trained students at Somali National University.

He has also had a career as a researcher and political analyst at Rift valley institute and Jamestone foundation. he is an analyst who has appeared in big screens like Al jazeera, CBC, France 24, VOA among others.

He graduated at United States International University(USIU) with a masters degree in International Relations, Foreign Affairs and Diplomatic. He holds a Bachelors degree in Mass Communication from the same university.

